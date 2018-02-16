San Marcos Takes Down Highland to Reach CIF 2A Basketball Quarterfinals

Boys Basketball

David Frohling hit a huge three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, enabling San Marco to defuse Highland's momentum and pull out a 61-55 victory in a CIF-SS 2A Division second-round boys basketball playoff victory on Friday night in Palmdale.

Highland pulled to within three (54-41) before Frohling knocked down his trey to make a six-point game.

"That was big," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "That was the play of the game."

The Royals got a big second quarter to take a 33-25 advantage after leading 14-13 at the end of the first quarter. Ryan Godges hit a pair of three pointers, Stef Korfas knocked down one and Beau Allen scored six points.

San Marcos led 46-40 after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Royals held Highland's Julian Williams to two points. Williams hit five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points. Damian Guest added 15 points.

Jackson Stormo led a balanced San Marcos attack with 16 points, Godges scored 14 points, Korfas had 13 and Frohling chipped in 10. The Royals made 23 of 49 shots and were 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.

San Marcos (23-6) will host Cypress (24-4) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

