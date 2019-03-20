Pixel Tracker

Track & Field

San Marcos Takes First Meet on Dos Pueblos’ New Track

Connor Hess Click to view larger
Connor Hess of San Marcos ran away from the field to win the 300 hurdles. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2019 | 9:42 p.m.

Josie Morales made the first meet on the new Dos Pueblos track a memorable one.

The Charger senior was a triple winner in a dual meet with San Marcos on Wednesday, winning the high jump, 1600-meter run and 800. 

San Marcos swept the Channel League meet, the boys winning 100-36 and the girls taking an 84-52 decision.

Morales cleared five feet in the high jump, ran the 1600 in 5:22.46 and clocked 2:30.88 in the 800.

Joseph Pearlman Click to view larger
Joseph Pearlman edges Dos Pueblos teammate Nathanile Getachew to win the 800. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The San Marcos girls got double wins from Abigail Gularte in the throws (31-7 in the shot put and 95-01 in the discus) and Annabelle Tiller in the 400 (1:02.08) and 300 hurdles (49.69 ).

Maddy Funk won the 3200 in 12:06.81 and Royals took both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Dos Pueblos got a double win from Rachel Johnson in the long jump (16-7.25) and triple jump (34-8.75).

Joseph Pearlman and Aidan Strong doubled for the DP boys. Pearlman took the 800 (2:04.84) and 3200 (10:08.43), while Strong swept the throws (40-6 in the shot put and 119-5 in the discus).

San Marcos' Brandon Becerra-Maxwell took first in the 100 (11.50) and 200 (23.82) and led off the winning 4x100 relay team (44.78). The Royals swept the 100, with Connor Hess and Christopher Eddy finishing second and third, respectively.

Hess won the 300 hurdles in 43.23. Hay Hannah took the 400 in 52.64.

