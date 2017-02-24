San Marcos Takes on Unbeaten Laguna Beach in CIF D1 Title Game

Water Polo

With Olympic gold medalist Aria Fischer returning to rejoin her friends on the Laguna Beach girls water polo team, the Breakers have been unbeatable this season.

Fischer has been the high school water polo version of LeBron James, scoring whenever she wants, setting up teammates for goals, playing good defense and organizing the team. Her presence has helped the top-seeded Breakers to a 30-0 record.

Two of those wins came against San Marcos back in early January.

The third-seeded Royals (26-5) will be looking to turn the tables against Laguna Beach on Saturday when the two teams meet for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 championship at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine at 5:30 p.m.

This is the first Division 1 final for San Marcos, which played in the Division 2 title game in 1999 and lost to Santa Barbara.

Laguna Beach is seeking its third Division 1 title in four years. The Breakers won in 2014 and 2015 and lost in the semifinals in 2016. Fischer didn’t play for the high school last year because she was training with the U.S. Women's Senior National Team as it prepared for the Rio Olympics.

Needless to say, Laguna Beach was delighted she came back to play her senior year before heading to Stanford.

San Marcos suffered a 12-5 loss against Laguna Beach on the eve of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions and then dropped a 15-6 decision two days later in the tournament semifinals. Fischer was the difference in both games as she played blanket defense on Royals’ standout Paige Hauschild.

San Marcos will need to get the USC-bound Hauschild (84 goals, 27 assists) going at the offensive end and have other players step up and score to keep pace with the potent Breakers’ attack. They pummeled a good Dos Pueblos team for 14 goals in the semifinals.

A big part of the Royals’ semifinal win was jumping out to a lead and answering nearly every Mater Dei score with quick strikes. Michigan-bound Brittany Prentice and junior Lili Akin each scored three goals in the win.

Defensively, San Marcos has played brilliantly in beating Dos Pueblos in the Channel League title game (5-4) and San Clemente (14-6), Corona del Mar (11-4) and Mater Dei (11-9) in the playoffs. The Royals will need to be even better on Saturday. In addition to Fischer’s goal-scoring prowess (102 goals), Bella Baldridge, Claire Sonne and Sophie Lucas can break games open with their sharp shooting.

It's going to take an extraordinary effort, but coach Chuckie Roth's team will be prepared for the challenge.

