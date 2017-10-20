Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:12 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Takes Santa Barbara in 3 Sets to Cap League Championship Season

The San Marcos girls volleyball team celebrates winning the Channel League title. The Royals went 4-0 in the second half of the season and finished with a 7-1 league record. (Coutesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 20, 2017 | 7:28 a.m.

Jenna MacFarlane wrapped up her Channel League career in style and led the San Marcos girls volleyball team to a sweep over crosstown rival Santa Barbara on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Royals capped a 4-0 run in the second half of league play with a 25-18, 30-28, 25-19 sweep, avenging their only league loss and giving them the league championship with a 7-1 record.

MacFarlane played a huge role in the win. The senior outside hitter posted a double-double of 19 digs and 12 kills.

"Jenna had a standout night," said San Marcos co-coach Tina Brown, who lauded her three senior captains of MacFarlane of Sierra Palladino and Kelsey Warren for being "selfless athletes and incredible leaders for the team."

The Royals came out strong in the first set, but Santa Barbara pushed back in the second. San Marcos pulled out a 30-28 win and rode the momentum to a sweep.

"Tonight we had big revenge game and were fired up to put on the court all that we have worked so hard for," Brown said.  "Passing was on point led by Jenna MacFarlane, Grace Mathews and Kendall Williams.  This enabled our middles to get really involved and they had a break out night."

Kristine Fimlaid had nine kills and three blocks while Brynn Sofro was close behind with eight kills and two blocks in the middle.

"We are so proud of this team," Brown said. "They stepped up big in the second half of the season, working hard in practice and coming to games mentally prepared to beat teams.  Our strategy all season long has been one game at a time, one point at a time.  They really put it into action pulling out a tight match against Dos Pueblos then really going after it our last three matches versus Ventura, Buena and Santa Barbara, sweeping all three teams.

"This team is comprised of players that can do a lot of different things and that has been a blessing and curse at the same time," she added. "Our starting line-up has changed throughout the season, but through it all the players have remained united, connected and supportive. That is the thing that bonds them the most."

The Royals and Santa Barbara are back in action Friday at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. San Marcos opens against Mira Costa at 11 a.m. and the Dons play Cathedral Catholic of San Diego at 2:30 p.m.

