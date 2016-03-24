San Marcos Takes Track Meet from Buena

Track & Field

Jenny Nnoli won both sprints and ran on two winning relay teams to help San Marcos defeat Buena, 103-24 in a Channel League girls track and field dual meet.

The Royals won the boys competition, 79-48.

Tyson Miller captured the 400 (50.25) and 200 (23.06) and was part of a winning 4x400 relay. Griffin Steel, Jacob Barrett and Hempy were team members.

The team of Hempy, Kele Mkpado, Dakota Amble and Steele won the 4x100 in 44.45.

Davis Mullin won the 110 hurdles (15.73) and Brian Nnoli took the triple jump (43-7.5).

Jenny Nnoli took the 100 (12.64) and 200 (26.54) and ran with Allie Jones, Olivia Jones and Danielle Anderson on the 4 x100 team and joined Jenna Torchia, Abbey Willett, and Delaney Werner on the 4x400 quartet.

Erica Schroeder ran 2:11 in the 800 and doubled in the1600 in 5:23.

Chloe Allen doubled in the shot put (34-11) and discus (95-05), Allie Jones won the 100 hurdles (15.30) and Carolyn Weisman took the triple jump (36-05) and long jump (15-5).

