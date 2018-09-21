San Marcos Tennis Breezes Past Lompoc

Fiona Kinsella played in the No. 1 singles spot for San Marcos on Thursday and turned in a solid performance, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 to pace the Royals to a 17-1 Channel League win over Lompoc.
Samantha Forster also swept her three sets (6-0, 6-3,6-0) while Jesi Rabinowitz nabbed two sets (6-2, 6-2, 3-6) for the Royals.
San Marcos went 9-0 in doubles.
"The girls kept the momentum going," coach Jonny Sapp said. "Everyone looking solid. " We didn't have Yuka Perera today, but it wasn't a problem."
San Marcos results
Singles
#1 Fiona Kinsella 6-1, 6-2, 6-0
#2 Samantha Forster 6-0, 6-3, 6-0
#3 Jesi Rabinowitz 6-2, 6-2, 3-6
Doubles
#1 Kelly Coulson/Samantha De Alba 6-0, sub Bali Lavine/Samantha De Alba 6-0, 6-1
#2 Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz 6-0, 6-1, 6-2
#3 Samantha Weiner/Emily Rapp 6-3, 7-5, 6-3