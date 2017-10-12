Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:27 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

San Marcos Tennis Captures Third Straight League Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 12, 2017 | 9:10 p.m.

San Marcos earned a share of the Channel League girls tennis title on Thursday with an 18-0 rout of Buena in the final league match between the two schools.

It is the third straight league title for the Royals and the second year they've shared it with Dos Pueblos. Both teams finished with 7-1 records.

"These girls just kept improving their fitness and their tennis game as the season went on," said Royals coach Andrea Rifkin. "Because of their fitness, we had very few injuries to work around, something that really helped us bring home this title for the third consecutive year.  I'm very proud of how well they performed."

The doubles team Kelly Coulson and Sam DeAlba improved to 46-0 for the season and "the unflappable" Yuka Perara finished 8-0 oin league play.

The doubles teams of  Maura Mannix/Savana Mata and Sam Wiener/Ava Castanha dominated as did singles players Fiona Kinsella and Sam Forster.

Next week the Channel League will gear up for individual singles and doubles championships at Dos Pueblos.
 

