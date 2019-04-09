San Marcos Tennis Clinches Tie for Channel League Title on Senior Day

Tennis

San Marcos honored its six seniors in their last home match, and the Royals romped to a 16-2 win over Santa Ynez to clinch a tie for their third straight Channel League title on Tuesday.

San Marcos is 8-0 in league and 13-0 overall.

Ivar Bjork, Noah Dusette, Daniel Newton, Alex Stefanov, Dominik Stefanov, and Jimmy Wimbish were the seniors honored.

"This is a special group we've had the past four years," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "They've gone 40-4 the past three years as a group and had a ton of fun along the way. They leave big shoes to fill but I'll never forget the fun times on road trips and on our beach runs."

In preparation for their participation in the Ojai Tournament in two weeks, Dominik Stefanov paired with Alexi Gill and the team won 6-0.

"Alexi and Dom served and returned extremely well today, resulting in a lot of unreturned balls for easy points," said Bradley.

San Marcos travels to Cabrillo on Thursday then play at Ventura Monday. A Royals' win Thursday would clinch an outright league championship for the third straight year.

San Marcos 16

Masato Perera 3-0

Alex Chow 3-0

Bryan Shott 3-0

Alexi Gill-Dominik Stefanov 1-0

Jayden Duncan-Ronin Suzuki 2-0

Daniel Newton-Jimmy Wimbish 1-0

Alex Stefanov-Jimmy Wimbish 1-1

Ivar Bjork-Noah Dusette 1-0

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 1-1

Santa Ynez 2

Andreas Jackson 0-3

Payton Filippin 0-3

Default 0-3

Ryan Rennick-Darren Hinkens 2-1

Douglas Thornburn-Eric Mailes 0-3

Josh Kazali-Jeremy Aiken 0-3