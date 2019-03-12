San Marcos Tennis Cruises Past Cabrillo

San Marcos used 18 different players in a 17-1 Channel League win over Cabrillo on Tuesday.
The Royals had several players make their varsity debuts.
"I was impressed with all of our reinforcements today," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Our assistant coach David Burns has done a terrific job preparing them to play varsity and it showed today."
San Marcos (6-1, 4-0) will host Santa Barbara on Thursday.
San Marcos 17, Cabrillo 1
Alex Chow 1-0
Connor Kelly 2-0
Jimmy Wimbish 2-0
Harrison Fell 1-0
Alex Wilson 2-0
Sam Herbst 0-1
Alexi Gill-Daniel Newton 1-0
Alexi Gill-Ivar Bjork 1-0
Noah Silverberg-Ivar Bjork 1-0
Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-0
Bentley Wheelock-Ashton Welty 1-0
Sam Friedman-Ronin Suzuki 2-0
Aidan Juan-Giuli Rambelli 1-0