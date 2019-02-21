Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 22 , 2019, 12:45 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Tennis

San Marcos Tennis Dominates Valencia In The Cold

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 21, 2019 | 8:18 p.m.

San Marcos went 8-1 in singles sets en route to a 14-4 non-league boys tennis win at cold and rainy Valencia on Thursday.

It was the third straight win for the Royals and the first loss in four matches for Valencia,

"The match was played in 45-degree weather after a lengthy rain delay," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "This is probably the coldest match I've coached in 19 years, but we responded and came out red hot."

The Royals took a 5-1 lead after the first-round of sets. "Masato Perea reeled off three straight games after being down 4-3 to win against Gabriel Chavez, and Daniel Newton and Alexi Gil hit some sizzling returns to seal a 6-4 doubles win in their first set," said Bradley.

Dominik Stefanov swept his sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 to pace the Royals.

Alexi Gill swept his sets with two different partners. "Alexi is our most versatile player. He could easily start in our singles lineup against nearly anyone, but his kick serve, penetrating groundstrokes, and solid volleys make him the ideal doubles partner. Everyone on the team wants to play with him."

The Royals will play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday in their first Channel League match.

San Marcos 14

Singles
Masato Perera 3-0
Dominik Stefanov 3-0
Alex Chow 2-1

Doubles

Alexi Gill-Daniel Newton 2-0
Alexi Gill-Alex Wilson 1-0
Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-1
Ronin Suzuki-Jimmy Wimbish 1-1
Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 0-1

Valencia 4
Singles

Gabriel Chavez 1-2
Aditya Patki 0-3
Aiden Reyes 0-3

Doubles

Ian Cho-Eddie Cedeno 1-2
Stephen Thay-Brent Lim 2-1
Matt Young-Jason Tumbokon 0-3

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 