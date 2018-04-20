San Marcos Tennis Drops First Match of the Season

Tennis

San Marcos suffered its first boys tennis defeat on Friday, falling to CIF-ranked San Luis Obispo, 10-8.

"Kudos to the Tigers who were just a bit better today," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "We lost two sets by a break and had two set points in one of those. We would have won on games but couldn't get the ninth set."

SLO swept at No. 1 and 2 doubles and at No. 1 singles players sweep. Zach Hilty won 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 to remain undefeated on the season.

"I thought we battled Zach tough, but as a lefty he has a serious advantage on ad points with his killer serve out wide. He was unbeatable today," said Bradley

Alexi Gill battled through a tough third set to end the match on a positive note for San Marcos by winning 7-6 (3) against Alec Kuipers.

"Alexi battled well against Alec's huge first serve and played a tactical match. I'm excited he found a way to beat a highly ranked player," said Bradley.

San Marcos was playing its fourth match in five days.

"We looked a bit fatigued today. Our serves and returns weren't quite as crisp but I'm proud of this group for competing at a high level this week. We're looking forward to playing Ventura on Tuesday for an undefeated league record and the outright Channel League Championship," said Bradley.

San Marcos 8



Dominik Stefanov 2-1

Alexi Gill 2-1

Daniel Newton 1-2

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 1-2

Sam Friedman-Jimmy Wimbish 1-2

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 1-2

San Luis Obispo 10

Zach Hilty 3-0

Alec Kuipers 1-2

Isaac Fiala 0-3

Elias Weeks-Nathan Butterfield 3-0

Sam Johnson-JJ Nivens 3-0

AJ Daymude-Spero Checopolous 0-3

