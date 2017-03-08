San Marcos Tennis Edged by West Ranch

San Marcos fell to a strong West Ranch team, 11-7, in a non-league boys tennis match on the road Wednesday.

West Ranch made it to the CIF Division 2 semifinals last year.

Kento Perera of the Royals continued to dominate opponents in singles, winning his three sets against highly ranked opponents, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1. The doubles teams of Dan Coulson-Alexi Gill and Dominik Stefanov-Daniel Newton each went 2-1.

The pivotal point came in the second round when West Ranch's No. 1 doubles team rallied from 15-40 in the ninth game to win the set 6-4, giving it a 7-5 advantage. Six-foot-seven Quincy Walter served an ace and a winner to push the game to deuce then hit two more service winners to clinch the set.

"We started strong with good energy all around, but couldn't seem to sustain it," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said of the match. "After a 3-3 first round, it seemed like we may end up with a 9-9 match but we couldn't win enough deuce games to push their doubles teams in the last two rounds."

San Marcos hosts Dos Pueblos in the Channel League opener on Tuesday.

