San Marcos Tennis Ekes Out Win Over Dos Pueblos

Kento Perera led a strong singles performance by San Marcos, and that made the difference for the Royals in a 10-8 boys tennis win over Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

It was the Royals' first win over their crosstown rival since 2009 and improved their records to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in Channel League. Dos Pueblos fell to 7-4, 2-2.

Perera won his sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 to remain undefeated on the season, Freshmen teammates Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton also swept, completing the 9-0 singles sweep for San Marcos, its first singles sweep of Dos Pueblos in over 20 years, according to coach Jarrod Bradley.

"Kento has been phenomenal all season long, continuing his domination of the past two years. Daniel has been a welcome addition. Daniel plays a cerebral game, capitalizing on his opponents weaknesses, while moving them around with penetrating groundstrokes. He was absolutely awesome today," raved Bradley.

Stefanov rallied from a 5-2 deficit to defeat Mason Dochterman 7-6 (1) after breaking strings on both his rackets.

"Dominik persevered when he wasn't playing his best tennis to produce big shots in several deuce games. When he dictates shots with his forehand, he's very difficult to beat and today he showed that," said Bradley.

"The heartbreaker set was in the second round, where (Dochterman) lost in a tiebreaker, " said San Marcos coach Liz Frech. "The momentum shifted back and forth in that set. "However, in doubles, we took eight of nine sets against very strong doubles teams."

The teams of Kellen Roberts-Ryan Rennick and Bryce Ambrose-Vincent Villano went 3-0 against the Royals, while Christian-Ryan Hodosy won two sets.

"I was happy to see the progress of our doubles teams," said Frech.

Dan Coulson-James Wimbish of San Marcos lost their first two sets in tiebreakers 6-7 (5) and 6-7 (4).

"Dan and James played our most consistent doubles of the day and gave themselves chances to win. They battled back down a break at 4-5 and 5-6 and forced a tie-breaker in their first set. I'm proud of their ability to compete each match," said Bradley.

Christo Anderson and Alex Stefanov got the one doubles win for San Marcos.

"Christo and Alex produced their best tennis in their final set. They were relaxed and focused, hitting crisp cross-court shots and finishing off points at the net," said Bradley

