San Marcos Tennis Falls Short Against Dana Hills in CIF Division 1 Opener

Tennis

Dana Hills rallied to win the last two matches of the third round and defeated San Marcos, 10-8, in a CIF Division 1 first-round girls tennis match on Wednesday at the Royals' courts.

The Dolphins took a singles and doubles set to eke out the victory and hand the Royals only their second loss. The Channel League champions finish at 14-2.

San Marcos senior Yuka Perera swept her three singles matches, including a 6-2 win over top player Courtney Swift, an Air Force Academy commit.



Fiona Kinsella went 2-1, losing only to Swift. Samantha Forester won a set in a tiebreaker, 7-6.

The doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix rebounded from a first-set loss and won their next two sets.



Dana Hills, runnerup in the South Coast league, is now 13-7.

