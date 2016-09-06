Tennis
San Marcos Tennis Falls to Valencia
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 6, 2016 | 5:32 p.m.
Yuka Perera lost only one game in her sweep of three singles sets, but San Marcos fell short against Valencia, falling 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Tuesday.
The Royals (1-2) begin defense of their Channel League title on Thursday at home against Dos Pueblos.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
