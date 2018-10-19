San Marcos Tennis Hands Cate Its Only Loss in Regular-Season Finale

Tennis

In a showdown of the top two girls tennis teams in the area, San Marcos got sweeps from Yuka Perera at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix and handed Cate its first loss of the season, 11-7, on Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

"The girls have showed me this whole season that they are able to handily win matches and also pull it through in close pressured situations," San Marcos coach Jonny Sapp said. "Today, they did just that and gave Cate their first lost."

It's the fourth consecutive year the Rams have fallen just short of a perfect season and the third year San Marcos handed them their only loss.

Both teams are 13-1.

Coulson and Mannix's 6-2 win over Cate's undefeated Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer and Perera's 6-1 victory against Grace Fuss helped set the tone after the first round. Polowczak and Mayer had won 30 straight sets.

Sapp pointed to key wins by Fiona Kinsella and Samantha Forster in singles.

"Our No. 2 and 3 singles won one set each, but that was huge because the score was tied 5-5 at a certain point in the match and with those two sets it really helped us on the road to victory," he said.

He added that the No. 3 doubles team of Samantha Wiener/Emily Rapp made a big difference in the match.

"They came in huge for us because they were a bit of the X-factor," he said. "Last year, they didn't win a set against Cate and this year they took 2 out of 3 sets to help the Royals win in a dominating fashion."

Fuss and Carol Cai, who both went 2-1 for Cate.

Coach Trevor Thorpe was pleased with the strong play form the senior/freshman combo of Sydney Burton and Aminah Hill, who went 1-2 on the day but played well and pushed their opponents in all three rounds.



"I am really happy to see Aminah finding her groove just as her freshman season is ending," said Thorpe. "She's starting to find her way in this high school tennis environment and is signaling that she'll be a force to be reckoned with over the next three years."



The match was the last regular season game for four Cate seniors, who own a 34-0 league record across four seasons and a 49-4 record overall. The senior group and their teammates will return for CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Oct. 31.



"This San Marcos team has been an excellent opponent over the last four seasons and we really appreciate the competition," Thorpe said. "I think this match has also helped us understand where we need to focus our attention in the practices remaining before playoffs."



San Marcos Singles

#1 Yuka Perera 6-1, 6-0, 6-0

#2 Fiona Kinsella 6-0, 2-6, 3-6

#3 Samantha Forster 1-6, 1-6, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Kelly Coulson/Maura Mannix 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

#2 Samantha De Alba/Bella Munoz 6-7, 6-3

sub--Samantha De Alba/Jesi Rabinowitz 1-6

#3 Samantha Wiener/Emily Rapp 6-2, 0-6, 6-4

Cate Singles

Grace Fuss 1-6, 6-2, 6-1

Yuki Kobayashi 0-6, 0-6, 0-6

Carol Cai 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Sarah Polowczak/Fritze Mayer 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

Sydney Burton/Aminah Hill 1-6, 7-6, 4-6

Jennifer Soh/Kate Tunnell 3-6, 3-6, 2-6



