San Marcos Tennis Looks Strong in Beating Dos Pueblos, 13-5

In a battle of Channel League unbeatens and last year’s co-champions, the San Marcos girls tennis team got solid performances throughout its lineup and beat Dos Pueblos 13-5 on Tuesday at the DP courts.

“We knew this would be a challenging match today and we went in mentally focused and prepared to dominate,” San Marcos coach Jonny Sapp said. “Every girl fought hard on our team. Like I said before, I want all of our girls to be dominant at every spot.”

Yuka Perera, the No. 1 singles player for the Royals, won two sets, 6-0, 6-0, before being substituted, No. 2 Fiona Kinsella took two of three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 6-0, and No. 3 Samantha Forster also went 2-1, 6-1, 6-0, 1-6.

“Yuka Perera dominated as usual,” San Marcos coach Jonny Sapp said. “Fiona Kinsella and Samantha Forster both had a little trouble with (DP’s) No. 1 singles player Alessa Somer. Alessa has improved her game and looked steadier and took control of the points early.”

Somer went 0-6, 6-2, 6-1 on the day for the Chargers' only wins in singles.

In doubles, the Royals’ No. 1 team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha De Alba swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 to remain undefeated on the season. Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and Samantha Weiner/Emily Rapp prevailed 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

“Today our No. 3 doubles team showed great mental toughness and came back from a 3-6 lost in the first round to win their next two sets, which was big for them because in the past they let close sets slip away,” Sapp said. “Today they showed that they're able to clutch it out in close matches.

“Our No. 2 doubles team Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz lost their second, but came back strong and won their third set without having the previous set loss bother them.”

Dos Pueblos got two wins from its No. 3 doubles team of Anjali Thakrar/Cami Chou, 6-2, 6-3. The No. 1 team of Mia Chou and Janice Tsai lost a tight third-round set in a tiebreaker, 8-6.

“San Marcos is a very strong team and really pushed our players today,” DP coach Laura Housinger said. “We will learn from our matches today and continue to practice with drive and focus to help us against them in our next meeting.”

San Marcos improves to 4-0 in league play while Dos Pueblos is 3-1.