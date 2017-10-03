Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

San Marcos Tennis Rises to Challenge, Beats Dos Pueblos, 12-6

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 3, 2017 | 8:10 p.m.

San Marcos stepped up and avenged its only Channel League girls tennis loss on Tuesday, beating Dos Pueblos, 12-6, at the Royals' John Stoney Courts.

"Our team has really put in the effort in practice," San Marcos coach Andrea Rifkin said. "All the girls keep improving as the season has only two more weeks left."

The Royals needed this win to stay in the running for the league championship. The Royals are 9-3 overall and 4-1 in league, while DP is 11-3 and 5-1. The teams shared the league title last year

The Royals were dominant in doubles, winning six sets. The No. 1 team of Kelly Coulson and Samantha DeAlba improved to 35-0 with three wins agianst the Chargers. The No. 2 squad of Savana Mata and Maura Mannix also swept their three sets and the No. 3 team of Ava Castanha and Sam Wiener went 2-1.

In singles, Yuka Perera defeated her three DP opponents. 

“Everyone stepped up and played to win today,  especially newcomer Fiona Kinsella in singles, and the relatively new doubles team of Ava Castanha and Sam Wiener," said Rifkin.

"San Marcos played well against us," said DP coach Liz Frech. "I am proud of our team, which stayed positive and fought to the end. We learn lessons from all of our losses and will work on things."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

