San Marcos Tennis Romps to 10th Staight Win

Tennis

San Marcos won its 10th straight boys tennis match with a 17-1 rout against Lompoc in Channel League play on Tuesday.

The No. 1 team of Bryan Shott and freshman Ronin Suzuki rolled to 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 set wins to lead a impressive day for the Royals in doubles. The three teams didn't lose a set.

"Ronin showed his improved volleys, serves, and groundstrokes today," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "He and Bryan set each other up for easy points a lot.

"Ivar Bjork and Jimmy Wimbish teamed at No.2 doubles and swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.

"Jimmy loves to play doubles and he and Ivar are a fun team. Ivar is powerful and Jimmy has incredible form, so when they hit the ball hard they set up easy winners for each other."

The Royals lost only 17 games the entire match.

San Marcos (10-0, 6-0 in league) hosts Dos Pueblos at the John Stoney Tennis Courts on campus Wednesday.

San Marcos 17, Lompoc 1

San Marcos scores

Singles

Alex Chow 3-0

Alexi Gill 2-0

Alex Wilson 1-0

Sam Friedman 2-1

Doubles

Bryan Shott-Ronin Suzuki 3-0

Daniel Newton-Noah Silverberg 3-0

Ivar Bjork-Jimmy Wimbish 3-0

