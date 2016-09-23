San Marcos Tennis Slips Past San Luis Obispo

Tennis

San Marcos edged San Luis Obispo, 10-8, in a non-league girls tennis match on the road Friday.

"It was a close match all the way," San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman said. "After the first round, which was tied at 3-3, we knew every match and every game was important in case we tied at 9-9."

The Royals were led by the singles play of Yuka Perera and Kelly Coulson in singles and the doubles combination of Carley McDaniel and Maura Mannix.

"SLO has very good doubles teams and I was happy how are doubles teams played today," Hartzman said. "We won a few close sets and lost a few close sets but all in all I'm very happy with the play of the whole team."

San Marcos is now 6-4 on the year and 3-1 in league play. The Royals have an important league match on Tuesday at undefeated Dos Pueblos.

