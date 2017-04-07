San Marcos Tennis Storms Past San Luis Obispo

Tennis

San Marcos beat the rain and San Luis Obispo, 13-5, in a non-league boys tennis match at the John Stoney Courts on Friday.

"With a front approaching, we stormed to a 5-1 lead after the first round," said San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley. "We came out with good energy all around and it showed in our play."

Kento Perera improved to 17-0 with three wins in singles and the Royals' No. 1 doubles team of Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill raised its record to 16-2 with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 sweep.

"Dan and Alexi have worked hard to place their serves around the box and it has paid off," Bradley said. "They win so may easy points on their serves and set up easy volleys. They're a fun team to watch."

The new No. 2 doubles team of Bryan Shott and Jimmy Wimbish swept their sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-5.

"Bryan and Jimmy brought amazing energy and moved around the court naturally together. They won a number of points after their opponents volleyed because they hustled after the ball and made them play one more point," said Bradley.

The Royals (6-2) travel to Valencia on Monday.

