Softball

San Marcos Thrives as Road Warriors in CIF Softball Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 19, 2016 | 8:19 p.m.

Pitchers Hailee Rios and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner shut down Linfield Christian and Sienna Berlinger belted a solo home run, sparking San Marcos to a stunning 2-0 win over the 23-1 team from Temecula in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 softball playoffs on Tuesday.

"I am really proud how our team competed at a high level today, despite long ‎rides to our first two games (Santa Ana and Temecula)," San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. The Royals won a wild-card game on Tuesday. "The kids took care of themselves, got the rest they needed and played sharp softball today."

Berlinger had a big day, going 2 for 3 with a solo homer. Hailey Fryklund was 2-4 and drove in pinch runner Aibhlin Ryan after Rios singled in the third inning.

Sienna Berlinger got San Marcos going with a home run in the second inning. Click to view larger
Sienna Berlinger got San Marcos going with a home run in the second inning. (Noozhawk file photo)

"We had nine hits against one of the best pitchers in our division (Alex Perez)," Swann said. "We're going to ride this wave as far as we can."

The Royals had plenty of chances to expand their lead but couldn't come up with the big hit.

"We continued to get runners on base (all but the last inning), but couldn't string together the bunts and hits to bring them home," said Swann.

The Royals' pitching was the big story in the win. Rios and  Huerta-Leipner combined for 14 strikeouts, seven by each of them, and held Linfield Christian to three hits and three walks.

"Their pitching and a solid defense prevented Linfield Christian runners from ever reaching third base," said Swann.
 
San Marcos is now 18-10 overall and advances to the second round with a home game against Palm Springs on Tuesday.


San Marcos…011 000 0 –  2  9  0
Linfield Christian…000 000 0 –  0  3  1
SM: Rios, Huerta-Leipner and Cunnison
LC: Perez and Haydon.  
W: Rios  L: Perez   
HR - SM: Berlinger

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

