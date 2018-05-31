San Marcos to Face a Strong-Hitting Santa Fe Team in CIF Softball Final

Softball

San Marcos is back in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 softball final for the second straight year.

The Royals will play Santa Fe High of Santa Fe Springs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at Deanna Manning Stadium in Barber Memorial Park in Irvine.

San Marcos (21-9) will be looking to bring home its first CIF softball title and join the school's girls water polo and boys basketball teams as Southern Section champions this year.

The softball team lost to Channel League rival Buena in last year’s Division 4 softball title game in Irvine.

Senior third baseman Hailey Fryklund said after Tuesday’s 7-3 semifinal win at Royal that the experience of playing in last year’s final gives the Royals a little bit of a “home-field advantage” going into Saturday.

“We kind of know what to expect,” she said.

The Royals will be facing a strong hitting team in Santa Fe. The Chiefs (21-7) have a team batting average of .342, led by senior shortstop-third baseman Stephanie Jimenez with a .526 average, 40 RBI and nine home runs.

Santa Fe has outscored its opponents 193-76. It scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat second-seeded Sonora, 3-2, in the semifinals.

The Chiefs, who last won a CIF-SS softball title in 1990, finished second in the Del Rio League behind La Serna, which reached the second round of the Division 2 playoffs.

San Marcos was runner-up in the Channel League behind Buena, which advanced to the Division 2 semifinals.

The Royals have a potent offense. They’ve outscored opponents 216-102 and have a team batting average of .328. They blasted 14 hits in their semifinal win at Royal.

San Marcos reached the final by beating Savanna (6-1), Chaffey (8-7 in eight innings), San Dimas (5-2) and Royal (7-3).

In Santa Fe’s road to the final, it beat Montebello (17-1), Sierra Canyon (2-0) Oak Hills (4-0) and Sonora (3-2 in eight innings).