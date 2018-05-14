San Marcos to Open CIF Division 4 Playoffs at Savanna; Dos Pueblos to Compete in D5 Wild Card

Softball

San Marcos softball, the runner-up to Buena in Channel League competition this season, will visit Savanna High in Anaheim on Thursday in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

The Royals (17-9) went 8-4 in Channel League play. Their opponent, Savanna, won the Orange League title in unbeaten fashion. The game is set to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Six other teams from the county qualified for the playoffs, but five of them will need to compete in the wild card round in order to gain entry into the main bracket of their divisions.

Dos Pueblos (15-9) was a game behind San Marcos in Channel League, finishing third. The Chargers will travel to Ocean View High in Huntington Beach on Tuesday for a Division 5 wild card game. Ocean View was the runner-up in the Golden West League.

Carpinteria (13-6), which finished third in the Frontier League, will host Windward of Los Angeles on Tuesday in a Division 6 wild card matchup. Windward tied for third place in the Gold Coast League.

Santa Ynez (12-6-2), the third-place team from the Los Padres League, will play at Arroyo High of El Monte in another Division 5 wild card game on Tuesday.

Two teams from the county will compete against each other. St. Joseph High of Santa Maria and Lompoc will face off in the Division 5 wild card round. St. Joseph (13-11) finished fourth in the PAC 8 League while Lompoc was the Los Padres League runner-up.

Valley Christian Academy (5-5), the only county team other than San Marcos to receive automatic entry into a main bracket, will compete in a Division 7 first-round road matchup at Eastside Christian in Fullerton. The game is set for a 10:40 a.m. start time.

