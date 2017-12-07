San Marcos’ Torrid Shooting Too Much for Golden Valley, 94-38

Boys Basketball

Ryan Godges turned in his second straight 30-point game and Jackson Stormo made all five his shots as the San Marcos boys basketball team crushed Golden Valley,94-38, at the Simi Valley Tournament on Thursday.

Godges scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting and made 8 of 15 three-pointers. He had 39 points in a Monday night win at Righetti.

It was the fifth straight win for the Royals (5-1).

The 6-foot-9 Stormo continued his red-hot shooting. After a 5-for-5 night, he’s made a 31 of 33 shots in his last four games. He also was a force on defense with six blocks.

Beau Allen sank 5 of 6 shots and scored 13 points.

Stef Korfas handed out seven assists.

San Marcos is scheduled to play Royal on Friday at 3 p.m.

