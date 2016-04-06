San Marcos Track Dominates Dual Meet Wtih Santa Barbara

Track & Field

Adam Manchester cleared 13 feet in the pole vault and Tyson Miller and Kele Mkpado each won two events, leading the San Marcos boys track & field team to a 115-20 win ove Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The San Marcos girls got double wins from Natalie McClure, Carolyn Weisman and Alana Ochoa in a 116-20 victory.

McClure took the distance double, clocking 5:12.74 in the 1600 and 11:03.25 in the 3200. Weisman captured the triple and long jumps with marks of 36-0 and 15-10.5, respectively. Ochoa won the throws, taking the discus with a mark of 100-01 and the shot put at 36-5.

Miller won the 400 in 50.33 and the 200 in 23.03. His basketball teammate, Mkpado, captured the 110 hurdles in 15.58 and the high jump at 5-5.

Brian Nnoli turned in a solid triple jump with a mark of 42-3.50. Chris Ewasiuk took off his ice hockey skates and won the long jump with a leap of 18-4.

Santa Barbara's top marks were Kiasa Salgado winning the 300 hurdles in 41.17, Devon Cetti taking the shot put at 45-07.25 and Madison McDaniel capturing the girls high jump at 4-9.

