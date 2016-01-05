San Marcos’ Trumbull is Force in Goal

Goalie Sophie Trumbull turned in a phenomenal performance, blocking 22 shots in San Marcos High’s 13-2 girls water polo victory over visiting Royal on Tuesday.
“She was on fire,” said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth of the sophomore Trumbull, whose saves included a 5-meter penalty shot.
Kate Coski scored four goals and Paige Hauschild tallied three to lead the Royals on offense.
The unbeaten Royals (11-0) open Channel League play on Thursday at Ventura.
