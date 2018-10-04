San Marcos Turns Tables on Dos Pueblos at Sandpiper

Golf

San Marcos made an amazing turnaround in its second Channel League girls golf match against Dos Pueblos on Thursday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

The Royals went from a 36-stroke loss to a six-shot win over the Chargers, 246-252.

"We were super excited to win today and improve upon our prior score against DP," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "DP is such a strong team, they always put forth a solid performance so we knew we had to play our best in order to beat them."

Alex Manion shot a 45 and Sofia Tasca carded a 46 to lead the Royals (9-4, 5-3 in league). Both players had three pars. Senior Allison Seoane drained a long putt for par on No. 7.

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos was the match medalist with a 41, Hannah Cho shot 46 and Kathy Ramirez Gijon had a 47.

"In no way were we looking past San Marcos to our match against Santa Barbara," DP coach Dan Choi said. "We knew that they were going to be tough and we did our best to try and prepare for San Marcos. After the match I told the girls in team golf we can usually cover for one girl having a bad round and sometimes even two, but when three our four have a bad day it is impossible to win against a good team, and SM is a good team."

He praised Minier for winning her 12th medalist honor.

I do want to recognize Gabby for receiving medalist honors once again. We have played 12 really good teams and she has come out on top every time. That kind of consistency comes from a lot of hard work and numerous hours spend grinding away on the course," Choi said.

Dos Pueblos is now 9-3 overall and 5-2 in league.

DP scores — Gabby Minier 41 (medalist), Hannah Cho 46, Kathy Ramirez Gijon 47, Nicole Calene 58, Julia Schniepp 60

SM scores — Alex Manion 45, Sofia Tasca 46, Anastasia Cotella 50, Allison Seoane 52, Kenddal Egan 53.

