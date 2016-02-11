Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:09 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

San Marcos Turns Up Defense, Roars Past Dos Pueblos

Jayson Williams of Dos Pueblos finds himself in a tough situation against San Marcos’ Kele Mkpado. Click to view larger
Jayson Williams of Dos Pueblos finds himself in a tough situation against San Marcos’ Kele Mkpado. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 11, 2016 | 8:39 p.m.

San Marcos capitalized on several Dos Pueblos turnovers in the second half and rolled to a 60-35 Senior Night victory in the Channel League boys basketball finale on Thursday night at the Thunderhut.

San Marcos finishes 5-3 in league play and 19-7 overall. The Royals, who finished second in league, are ranked 11th in CIF Division 3AA.

Steph Korfas of San Marcos drives to the hoop against Anthony Trujillo of Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Steph Korfas of San Marcos drives to the hoop against Anthony Trujillo of Dos Pueblos. (Michael Everman photo)

Ryan McCarthy scored a game-high 14 points to lead a balanced San Marcos attack. Scott Everman had a nice stat line of nine points, five assists, five rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot. Kele Mkpado also played a solid game with seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. The Royals had 12 steals and blocked five Dos Pueblos shots.

"Our seniors have a different look in their eyes as we fight each day for another day this point forward," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher, looking ahead to the playoffs. "It's been such an interesting year with all that has happened. It's taken us until February 12th to play our best basketball, but it's good timing as we go into CIF."

Steph Korfas provided good minutes off the bench for San Marcos in the second quarter, coming up with two steals, a 3-pointer and an assist.

The Royals put the game away in the third quarter as they held DP to just six points, increasing their 10-point halftime lead to 40-22

Jayson Wlliams and Cyrus Wallace each scored five points to lead Dos Pueblos, which finished 1-7 in league and 15-13 overall. The Chargers are ranked 13th in the 2A Division.

The teams will learn their playoff draws on Sunday.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

