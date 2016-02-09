Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:36 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

San Marcos Uses Lock-Down Defense to Defeat Dos Pueblos, Clinch 3rd Straight League Title

Kate Coski of San Marcos fires a shot as Toni Shackelford and goalie Petra Huebner of Dos Pueblos defend. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 9, 2016 | 8:10 p.m.

San Marcos came out with fire and grit in its Senior Day girls water polo match-up with rival Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

Kate Coski and Paige Hauschild combined for seven goals and the Royals’ defense put a stranglehold on a potent Chargers’ attack to earn a 13-9 victory and wrap up a third straight Channel League championship.

San Marcos made it a mission to contain DP standouts Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill. The CIF Division 1 fourth-ranked Royals frustrated the prolific pair with lockdown defensive tactics and held them to five combined goals.

The Royals were whistled for 14 ejections and had two players foul out.

“Everything is centered around them,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said of DP’s dynamic duo. “That’s their system. Those two are very, very talented players. They’re two of the best players in high school water polo in the country. So, yeah, you got to focus on that. That’s a problem.”

Hill scored three goals and Neushul had two.

Neushul, the DP playmaker, had a difficult time breaking free for shots and setting up teammates.

“She can’t break free because she’s being held,” DP coach Chris Parrish said. “But the officials can’t see it (because of the sun’s glare off the water) and they admit they can’t see it. So, there’s nothing you can really do about it. It’s hard to game plan against that. “

Roth said the physical play "goes both ways. Everybody is being physical in there. On defense, you’re going to get called for it a little bit more than offense.”

Parrish said San Marcos was able to wear down his players with its defensive tactics.

“There’s a reason we earned 17 (actually 14) ejections against them, but we can’t capitalize because we’re so exhausted — we’ve been under water the whole time,” he said. “Kudos to them. That’s a really good play for them.”

San Marcos goalie Sophie Trumbull also frustrated the fifth-ranked Chargers with 15 saves. In the second half, she stopped a point-blank shot in the third period, denied Neushul on a one-timer midway through the fourth period and blocked two big shots in the final two minutes.

“She played phenomenal,” said Roth.

“We definitely were trying to not let them shoot,” said Coski. “They’re a force to reckon with. We have to make sure they don’t put away too many. I think a lot of girls, especially Sophie, was: ‘We’re not going to let them shoot.’ That mindset really pulls us together.”

Coski got the Royals going early with three of her team-high four goals in the first period, which ended in a 3-3 tie.

“She’s a senior, and no senior wants to lose on their Senior Home Game,” Roth said of Coski’s performance. “She’s hard working, tons of perseverance and there’s no quit in her mind. That’s the one thing nice about our team, we’re pretty balanced.”

Hauschild gave San Marcos the lead early in the second period. She broke away from defender Toni Shackelford and put her shot away. She had three goals. Brittany Prentice slipped one under a defender for a 5-3 advantage. After DP’s Olivia Kistler fired one off  the cross bar, Piper Smith scored at the near post to put the Royals up by three, 6-3.

Hill ended the Royals’ run with a spectacular goal off a Neushul assist from the left wing. Hill reached high for the pass, spun around and fired into the back of the cage.

Coski answered for San Marcos with a low shot that fooled the goalie. Trumbull then threw a pin-point pass to Smith for a counter-attack goal and an 8-4 lead.

“She has amazing passes right where you want it,” said Coski of Trumbull’s arm.

“In this pool, it could be anyone,” said Parrish of the scoring advantages in the smaller pool. “If they’re all shooting with their left hands, they’re going to score. That’s the way it is. What are going to do? It’s a shooting gallery.”

Hill fired a laser for her second goal of the period to make it an 8-5 game at halftime.

Lili Rose Akin and Hauschild opened the third period with goals to extend the lead to 10-5.

The advantage was too much for DP to overcome.

San Marcos (26-3, 7-0) finishes the regular season Thursday against Santa Barbara while Dos Pueblos (16-7, 5-2) plays Ventura.

