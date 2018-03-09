San Marcos, Ventura Battle to 4-4 Tie in Channel League Opener

Baseball

San Marcos stranded runners at second and third base in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Royals' Channel League baseball opener against Ventura was called with the score tied 4-4 at Joe Mueller Field.

San Marcos led 2-0 going into the fifth inning, but Ventura scored four runs due to walks, errors and a couple of hits.

The Royals tied the score in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single from Diego Sandoval.



Jack Winterbauer got the start for the Royals and gave up one earned run, two hits and four walks, while striking out five. Vince Vogel was solid in relief, pitching 3.2 hitless innings.

Winterbauer delivered at the plate, going 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Aaron Ratliff went 1-3 and hit a ball that was caught at the fence with the bases loaded in the second inning.



San Marcos will host Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

