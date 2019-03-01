San Marcos, Ventura Tennis Battle Stopped by Rain, Darkness

Tennis

San Marcos and Ventura were unable to complete their boys tennis match on Friday because of a rain delay and darkness.

With two sets unfinished, the Cougars lead 9-7 in sets and 74-72 in games.

In the remaining sets, Dominik Stefanov and Noah Labor are locked at 4-4 (30-30) with Stefanov serving, while Masato Perera leads Hunter Lieja 3-2 with Hunter serving. If the Royals prevail in the remaining sets without tiebreakers they would win the match outright on games.

Bryan Shott and Alex Stefanov continued their stellar play, losing only to the Cougars' No. 1 doubles team of Max Cohen and Cody Rae Emory 7-6. The Royals won their other sets 6-2, and 6-0.

"I'm impressed with their improvement the past two weeks," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Their on-court movement is amazing, closing off the net, and moving together while communicating. Their one loss today could have just as easily been a win with a point or two separating the two teams."

Perera prevailed in two close sets against Ty Cohen, 6-4, and Noah Labor, 7-5.

"Masato has shown incredible heart in battling through some tough sets today. When he's dictating points with his forehand and hitting a high percentage of first serve in, he is tough to beat," said Bradley

The Royals and Cougars will finish the match at an undetermined date in the future.

San Marcos 7

Singles

Masato Perera 2-0

Dominik Stefanov 0-2

Alex Chow 0-3

Doubles

Alexi Gill-Daniel Newton 2-1

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 2-1

Jimmy Wimbish-Ronin Suzuki 1-1

Jimmy Wimbish-Sam Friedman 0-1



Ventura 9

Singles

Ty Cohen 2-1

Hunter Lieja 2-0

Noah Labor 1-1

Doubles

Cody Rae Emory-Max Cohen 3-0

Chase Currie-Drew Worthy 1-2

Tyler Biederbach-Aaron Palmisano 0-3