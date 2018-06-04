San Marcos Victorious in Return from Spring Break

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos returned to the volleyball court after spring break and beat Arroyo Grande in four sets on Tuesday night. The scores were 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14.

"We played really well as a team tonight,” coach Kyle Benskin said. “We did a great job of communicating, especially considering we just came back from a week off.”

Benskin mixed up his line-ups in the non-league match.

“Parker Bittner did a great job coming off the bench. He really swung the momentum of the game around after we relaxed a bit and lost the second set. He had some really big hits and blocks in the third set,” Benskin said.

Brennan Ware led the Royals with nine kills, Ryder Rivadenyra had seven and Fred Ysebrands, Levi Taylor and Bittner each put away five.

“Tanner Stevens made great setting decisions all around, putting the ball in the right place for our hitters,” Benskin said. “We really utilized all of our hitters tonight, everyone pitched in a few and kept Arroyo Grande guessing.”

He praised libero Andrew Giller for controlling the back row in the third and fourth sets. Giller and Stevens each had seven digs to lead the team.

“Really, the whole team contributed nicely tonight, everyone did their job. It was a good win,” said Benskin.

The Royals return to Channel League action next Tuesday at Buena.

