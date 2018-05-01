Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Virtual Enterprise Class Earns Accolades at Bakersfield Trade Fair

By Kris Bergstrom for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | January 13, 2015 | 2:29 p.m.

San Marcos High School’s Virtual Enterprise class stepped out of the box and rose to the challenge of participating in the December Trade Fair Competition in Bakersfield, gaining new status as a Virtual Enterprise International corporation.

“We became entrepreneurs, not ‘wantrepreneurs,’” quipped VE tTeacher Tami Ryan. “Our virtual company worked very hard in order to be selected for several competition categories.”

Virtual Enterprise/Economics is a course offered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office Regional Occupational Program for Career Technical Education. Students create a virtual business and hone their entrepreneurial skills by competing throughout the year.

Many individuals and departments made it to category finals, including Florita Charco for Employment Interview, Ashley Perez and Yolanda Resendiz-Avila for Marketing, Armando Espino and Navjot Singh for Human Resources, Monica Diaz for the State Business Challenge, and Florita Charco and Jorge Escamilla and their team for Business Plan.

Several more students came home with Awards:  Armando Chavez, Sixth in Basic Website Design; Elizabeth Carlos, Tenth Place in Video Commercial; and an Honorable Mention for Most Professional Booth, coordinated for the team by Rita Lopez and Catalina Mariscal.

For more information on ROP/CTE in Santa Barbara County, including lists of classes offered in each school district, photos, videos and student testimonials, go to the SBCEO program’s website by clicking here.

— Kris Bergstrom is communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

