San Marcos Vocal Groups Score an Array of Awards at Bay Area Festival

The San Marcos High School vocal music groups spent the weekend in the Bay Area competing at the Heritage Spring Festival.

Seventy-seven kids and eight chaperones, including San Marcos vocal music teacher Carolyn Teraoka-Brady and her husband, filled two buses and headed north at 4 a.m. Friday morning.

From Mrs. Teraoka-Brady:

Bus #2 had a flat tire about 30 miles south of King City. They pulled off of the freeway, and while everyone remained on board enjoying snacks and participating in the games provided by Matt Marquis, a mobile tire service was sent out from Paso Robles. The tire was repaired with everyone on board and we only were delayed by an hour. Bus #1 waited in King City and we drove up to Monterey together.

Beautiful Monterey, Cannery Row and Fisherman's Wharf allowed everyone time to settle in and make a few new friends and deepen other friendships. It was the perfect day for everyone to invest in our group, be responsible thinkers.

After listening to the video recording Bill took, I think Friday's bonding day made us better musicians and singers on Saturday. A little noisy hotel hour or two and thanks to our chaperones, everyone settled in for the next early call on Saturday.

On Saturday, we had breakfast early and boarded the bus dressed in uniforms at 8 a.m. Cubberly Theatre at 8:30, and we met our fantastic accompanist, Margaret Halbig. Margaret played at SMHS while she completed her DMA in collaborative piano from UCSB. Each of the groups had 20 minutes with her and performed for the adjudicators and audience.

Our clinicians were Pat and Marcia Patton of Casper Wyoming College and Casper Children's Chorale. I had the opportunity to meet them at a weeklong choral educators workshop. They are both people who have great hearts and passionate educators. The other clinician was Chris Emig from Diablo Valley College.

After the choir performed, one judge would come up and give a clinic to help make a musical point to help the group. We will have a recording of this soon. The choirs were all receptive, followed their directions and acted very professional with the judges.

We have the written score sheets and I think we will receive the recorded comments, too.

After our performances, we took a few photos and headed off for lunch and the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, with more than 100 bedrooms, more windows than the Empire State Building and many more facts about the woman who married the heir to the Winchester Repeating Rifle estate.

Dinner was at Great America. It was a huge space with bands and choirs all eager to pick up one of the large shiny gold trophies.

In the hour that followed, SMHS choirs received trophies/ awards for:

» Gold Women's Choir Category — Enchante

» Gold Large Group Choir Category — Madcappella

» Gold Chamber Group Choir Category — Madrigal Singers

» Adjudicator's Award for Women's Choir — Enchante

» Adjudicator's Award Large Group Choir — Madcappella

» Adjudicator's Award Chamber Choir — Madrigal Singers

» Sweepstakes Award for the top scores of any band or choir (all three groups)

» Outstanding Choral Group — Madrigal Singers

» Outstanding Soloist, Choir — Megan Wilson

We spent Sunday at Great America and then headed home.

— Rachel Shalhoob is a San Marcos High School parent.