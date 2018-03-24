San Marcos Volleyball Can’t Keep Pace With Oak Park

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos won the first set but then wore down against a potent Oak Park attack and lost the next three sets in a non-league boys volleyball match on Friday at Oak Park. The scores were 21-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20.

"We really struggled with passing tonight, really broke down and gave them way too many points on errors," San Marcos coach Kyle Benskin said. "We came out strong in the first set, utilized a lot of different hitters and made it difficult for them to adjust. They had several really strong hitters that really came up big in the second set and we just didn't have an answer for them tonight."

Clay Nerdin led the Royals (8-7) with 13 kills and Levi Taylor added nine,

"Hats off to Oak Park, they put up a solid block, their hitters had a great night and they just kept everything in play. This was a very winnable match that we let get away," Benskin said. "We've got over a week off and lots of league matches coming up after the break, we're gonna have to figure a few things out over the break."

