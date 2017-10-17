San Marcos Volleyball Clinches Tie for League Title in Sweep of Buena

Girls Volleyball

Jenna MacFarlane had a fun Senior Night at San Marcos, leading the Royals to at least a share of the Channel League girls volleyball title with a 25-8, 25-23, 25-20 sweep over Buena on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut.

The Royals (6-1) have a one-game lead over Ventura (5-2) with one match to play. The Cougars play at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday, while the Royals travel to Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

"We had a great night of volleyball, celebrating our six seniors with a victory," said co-coach Tina Brown of Tuesday's match.

MacFarlane recorded eight kills and 10 digs. Senior teammates Leila Parker, Sierra Palladino and Maggie MacDonald each had four kills, Kelsey Werner led the team with four service aces and AJ Huerta provided six digs and an ace.

"It was a fun night honoring our seniors with a stamp on their career at San Marcos," Brown said.

Other leaders for the Royals included Grace Mathews with 16 digs, middle Brynn Sofro with six kills and setters Taylor Hantgin and Ellie Gamberdella with 18 and 15 assists, respectively.

