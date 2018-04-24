San Marcos Volleyball Cruises Past Ventura

San Marcos swept Ventura, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 in a Channel League boys volleyball match on Tuesday at Maury Halleck Gym.

The hitting was spread around, with Clay Nerdin's six kills leading the attack and Arman Banan adding five.

Ryder Riverdeneyra played setter and had 18 assist to go with four digs and three kills.

“This was another good team win," Coach Kyle Benskin said. "We played loose, encouraged the guys to really work on their fundamentals tonight. They did a great job. Everyone got lots of time on the floor tonight and they all did their jobs. Ryder came in at outside for the first game but the then rotated to setter the rest of the night and ran the offense really well, putting the ball right where our hitters needed it."

The Royals play Ventura again on Wednesday.