San Marcos Volleyball Goes 10-0 in Channel League

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos completed a perfect Channel League girls volleyball campaign with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 sweep over Cabrillo on Tuesday.

The Royals finish 10-0 and now wait for their CIF-SS playoff draw. They're expected to be in the Division 2 playoff bracket.

San Marcos played without six players who were six with the flu, according to coach Tina Brown.

Kristine Fimlaid led the Roayls with nine kills in 10 attempts, Brynn Sofro added seven kills on eight swings and Molly Kirkbride had six kills.

Ellie Gamberdella and Ashley Day shared setting duties. Day had 20 assists and Gamberdella dished out 15.