San Marcos Volleyball Opens CIF Playoffs at Home on Thursday

Girls Volleyball

Eight area volleyball teams were awarded CIF-Southern Section playoff berths on Saturday.

San Marcos is playing in the highest division of all the local qualifiers. The Royals (20-8), undefeated champions of the Channel League, are in Division 2 and open the tournament at home against Flintridge Sacred Heart (24-4) from the tough Mission League on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m.

Flintridge Prep finished fourth in the five-team league, which includes Marymount and Harvard Westlake, both Division 1 playoff teams — Marymount is the third seed in Division 1.

Dos Pueblos (21-11) meets a familiar opponent in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs, taking on Buena at Sovine Gym on Thursday. Buena (20-16) is a former member of the Channel League. The Bulldogs finished tied for second in the Pacific View League.

Dos Pueblos finished second to San Marcos in the Channel League.

Santa Barbara is back in the CIF volleyball playoffs. The Dons (10-15, Channel League No. 3) host La Reina (6-9, Tri-Valley No. 3) in a Division 4 wild-card game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner plays at Coastal Canyon champion Moorpark (18-5) on Thursday in the first round.

Cate (13-4), which rolled through the Frontier League undefeated, hosts Rosemead (10-11, Mission Valley No. 3) in a Division 7 first-round match on Thursday.

In Division 8, there are two wild-card matches with area teams: Carpinteria (8-13, Citrus Coast No. 3) hosts Garden Street Academy (2-8, Condor No. 3) and Bishop Diego (10-7, Frontier No. 3) plays at Trinity Classical (12-7, Heritage No. 3). Both those matches are on Tuesday.

The second round matches are on Oct. 20, the quarterfinals on Oct. 24, the semifinals on Oct. 27 at the championships on Nov. 3.

