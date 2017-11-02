San Marcos Volleyball Ousted in 2nd Round of D2 Playoffs

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos ran into a strong El Dorado team and was knocked out in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 girls volleyball playoffs in three sets, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16.

The Royals end the season at 23-11 and as champions of the Channel League.

"We are very proud of this team, and the growth they had throughout the year," said coach Tina Brown.

Sophomore middle Brynn Sofro was the leading hitter for the Royals, with seven kills and a team-high four blocks on her birthday.

The rest of the offense was evenly distributed, with five kills each from Ellie Gamberdella, Kendall Williams, Sierra Palladino, Leila Parker and Kristine Fimlaid.

