San Marcos Volleyball Overpowers Ventura

Boys Volleyball

San Marcos coach Kyle Benskin went with younger players and swept Ventua, 25-9, 25-21, 25-10, for the Royals' first Channel League boys volleyball win on Thursday.

Ryder Rivadeneyra had a solid performance, recording a total of 11 kills and three aces on the night. He had seven kills in the second set.

Setter Tanner Stevens was solid throughout the match.

Middle Parker Bittner and outside Clay Nerdin each slammed six kills in the the final set.

The Royals will be back in action again this weekend at the Dos Pueblos Invitational at UCSB.