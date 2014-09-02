Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:46 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Volleyball Players Earn Medals at AAU National Classic in NYC

By Jennifer Drury | September 2, 2014 | 6:54 a.m.

Anika Wilson, a senior at San Marcos High School, and Cassidy Drury-Pullen, a sophomore at San Marcos, who played as the No. 1 seeded team for San Marcos High School during the 2013-14 sand volleyball season, recently traveled to New York City together but played with different partners.

The girls were invited to compete on one of three teams taken to compete.

Gino Grajeda, coach for International Children’s Games-Los Angeles delegation and head of AAU beach volleyball, traveled with three two-person teams to New York for this competition.

The Los Angeles-based squad of selected athletes represented the West Zone in the AAU National Classic held at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Aug. 9-10.

The competition featured four zonal squads of up to five plus pairs representing the four AAU zones of the USA, in addition to the host district, the New York Metropolitan District. The athletes played in Brooklyn at newly built courts at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6, with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

After two long days of competition, Wilson and Drury-Pullen both walked away with hardware. Wilson won the gold medal while Drury-Pullen placed third, earning bronze. Drury-Pullen was the youngest competitor, at age 15, to compete in the 18U event. All three Southern California teams placed in the competition, first through third, and the Los Angeles District earned the title of district champions.

Wilson went on to compete in St. Barth, where she earned a second gold medal with partner Isabel Carey.

Both Wilson and Drury-Pullen continue to train on the sand season but have also hit the wood floor at San Marcos High School on the varsity indoor squad.

