Girls Volleyball

San Marcos Volleyball Storms Back, Beats Ventura in Five Sets

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | September 27, 2017 | 7:25 a.m.

Down two sets at defending league and CIF champion Ventura, San Marcos stepped up its game and swept the next three and took the Channel League girls volleyball match on Tuesday night at the Cougars' gym. The scores were 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12.

Setter Ellie Gamberdella keyed the huge win as she dished out 55 assists, had three blocks and four kills.

The Royals gained some momentum after the second set and took Set 3 despite playing with the wrong alignment. 

"It was impressie how the team stayed calm and focused and just played clean, solid volleyball," said co-coach Tina Brown, who admitted to the lineup error. "We were able to pull out a victory in game 3, which led to a ton of confidence, an excited bench and an aggressive team.

Outside hitter Jenna MacFarlane led the San Marcos attack with 20 kills in 55 attempts. Defensively, Grace Matthews picked up more than 35 digs, according to Brown. 

The Royals (2-0 in league) also received solid play from middles Brynn Sofro (14 kills) and Kristine Fimlaid (6 kills) and critical serving from AJ Huerta-Leipner and Kelsey Warren in Sets 3 and 4. 

Brown said Leila Parker was the "X factor" for the team, posting four kills and recording two blocks.

"Despite a few line-up issues and a very solid Ventura team, the girls played tremendous and it was a great win for everyone on the team," said Brown. "I'm so proud of this team, they worked hard for the win tonight."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at

