San Marcos Volleyball Sweeps Ventura

San Marcos rebounded from its loss against Dos Pueblos and by sweeping Ventura, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, in a Channel League boys volleyball match on Thursday at Ventura.

Ryan Fay provided a big boost with 11 kills, while Ian Mclain and Dane Pederson both had 8.

Braeden Lisea has 32 assists on the night "and did a great job running the offense," said coach Jon Newton.

The Royals are 7-4 overall and 3-2 in league.

