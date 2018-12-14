San Marcos Water Polo Can’t Hold Off Laguna Beach Comeback

Water Polo

San Marcos was held to one goal in the second half and lost to CIF Division 1 top-ranked Laguna Beach, 10-7, in a girls water polo top-10 matchup on Friday at Santa Margarita High.

The sixth-ranked Royals led 6-3 at halftime but couldn't match Laguna's scoring in the second half.

Coach Chuckie Roth said goalie Riley Christian played a strong game, making 10 blocks. Hannah Meyer was solid at center defense and added a pair of goals.

Next up for San Marcos (4-5) is a crosstown Channel League game at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.