San Marcos Water Polo Clears Quarterfinal Hurdle With 8-5 Win Over Corona del Mar

Water Polo

The way Hailey Gellert pumped and pumped and pumped her shooting arm while staring at the Corona del Mar goal there was no way the San Marcos senior water polo player was going to be denied from scoring an important goal in Saturday’s CIF Division 1 quarterfinal game at Santa Barbara High’s pool.

When Gellert delivered her third goal of the game in the fourth period, it sealed an 8-5 victory and put San Marcos into the CIF Division 1 semifinals for the first time.

The third-seeded Royals (25-3) will play No. 2 Orange Lutheran (24-3) on Wednesday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine for a spot in the championship game. Orange Lutheran defeat Santa Barbara, 14-5, in the second game of Saturday’s quarterfinals doubleheader.

The quarterfinals had been a tough hurdle to clear for San Marcos. Its last two post-seasons ended there. In 2015, it ended in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss at Newport Harbor.

“We’ve never won a quarterfinal game since I’ve been here,” Gellert said. “We’ve come really close, within 1 or 2 goals. To play CdM, and to be able to play them at home with the support of all our friends and family, it was great. The support was great and my team is great.”

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said Saturday’s victory was two seasons in the making.

“I’m happy for these girls,” he said. “I told them: ‘You guys put just as much hard work last year; you did everything right and we came out on the short end of that by a goal.’ The win isn’t about today, it’s about the last year of hard work and dedication, and going when you don’t want to go and finding ways to be there for the team and making yourself better, and sacrifices from parents and the kids. I’m really proud of them. I figure if you live your life by acertain set of standards and you attack everything with the best you can do, moments like these pay off.”

San Marcos gave it all at the defensive end in holding a potent Corona del Mar team to just five goals. The Royals swam stroke for stroke with the Sea Queens as they cut across the front of the goal trying to get open for high-percentage shots.

“We worked a lot on defense this week, just knowing what they do really well and being better,” said Gellert. “We were really talking a lot today. Communication was a big part today.”

Roth praised the defensive work of Piper Smith and the goalkeeping of Sophie Trumbull. Trumbull made three big saves in the final minutes of the fourth period to preserve the victory.

“Sophie in the cage was really good,” he said.

On Smith: "That girl has improved so much. She’s a mainstay," Roth said. "It’s about developing everybody not just your top end. I feel real good about that and I feel good about our chances for the next game.”

This was San Marcos’ third win of the season against Corona del Mar. The first two games were decided in overtime.

The Royals never trailed on Saturday. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an even-strength goal by Kate Coski and a power-play goal from Paige Hauschild. Emily Ritner got one back for Corona del Mar before San Marcos tallied two more to start the second period for a 4-1 lead. Gellert fired one off the post and past goalie Heidi Ritner and Lili Rose Akin finished a play set up by Coski.

Brittany Prentice made a terrific shot to put the Royals up 5-2. She managed to score while being dunked by a CdM defender. Jaleh Moaddeli scored for the Sea Queens to make it 5-3 at halftime.

In the third period, Hauschild found Smith inside for a goal and Gellert scored from on top on a power play for a 7-4 lead. Bridgett Storm got CdM’s goal on a nifty backhander.

The Royals capitalized on a Prentice steal in the fourth period, with Gellert finishing after several pump fakes for an 8-4 advantage.

“I’ve been working hard on perfecting my pump fake over the many years I’ve been here,” she explained. “Chuckie has helped me a lot on that. Heidi (Ritner) is a great goal but I finally found my way to just beat her and that’s what I did today.”

Roth said he felt Gellert took to heart a story he told the team about San Marcos boys senior water polo player George Kuesis and how hard he played to help his team win a game at Santa Barbara.

“He played with passion and said: ‘I’m a senior and I’m not going to lose today. This is on me.’ I feel like she emulated that and took it to heart that day. She’s had a real good season.”

So have the Royals.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .