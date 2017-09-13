San Marcos Water Polo Edged by Ventura in Channel League Opener

Water Polo

San Marcos lost a 12-11 nail-biter against Ventura in a Channel League boys water polo opener on Wednesday at the Royals' pool.

The teams went back and forth throughout. Ventura took a 10-9 lead after three periods and held on for the win.

"I thought we played pretty well and just ran out of gas a little bit at the end," said San Marcos Jeff Ashton. "Sam Fuller had a great game scoring 5 goals, but also spent a considerable amount of time matching up with their best player."

Ashton also praised the play of Kyle Voulgaris. "He did a really nice job scoring three goal out of center."

Trevor Ricci had two goals and James Oriskovich added one. Goalie Jack Phreaner made nine saves.

San Marcos falls to 2-5 and 0-1 in league.