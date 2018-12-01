San Marcos Water Polo Experiences Growing Pains Against Elite Competition

Water Polo

San Marcos girls water polo coach Chuckie Roth called it a "weekend of growth," playing against some of the best teams in Southern California.

The Royals went 1-2 on Saturday, beating San Diego's Cathedral Catholic, 12-8, and falling to Mater Dei, 9-8, in overtime and Foothill of Santa Ana, 11-9.

"We played well and, at times, great. But we have some areas to improve to put us in contention with some of the best teams," said Roth.

Against Cathedral Catholic, Fiona Kuesis, Cassidy Miller and Ella Prentics led the San Marcos attack.



The Royals struggled with their shooting against Mater Dei but managed to stay in the game and take it to overtime.

"I was really proud of how we battled through the whole game," Roth said. "I was proud of the grit we showed and we always found ways to answer back after their goals."

Megan Musick and Kuesis each scored three goals for San Marcos.

In its third game of the day, the Royals converted on 7 of 9 power plays but fell short against a strong Foothill team.

"They are a great team and have lots of weapons," said Roth.

Kronen, Kuesis and Miller each had three goals and goalie Riley Christian made five blocks in the second half.



Roth praised the defensive play of Hannah Miller all weekend.

"We learned a lot this weekend and we will find ways to get better. "The season is a process and the team that grows the most can find a way to be in the mix in February."