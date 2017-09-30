San Marcos Water Polo Finishes Villa Park Tournament With Pair of Wins

Water Polo

San Marcos won its final two games at the Villa Park water polo tournament on Saturday, beating Costa Mesa 12-4 and San Juan Hills 9-7.

Trevor Ricci had five goals and Sam Fuller scored three against Costa Mesa. Goalie Jack Phreaner made 11 saves.

Fuller tallied three goals and Colin Bosse and Ricci added two each, and Phreander stopped nine shots in the win over San Juan Hills.

The Royals finished 13th in the tournament out of 32 teams.

On Saturday night, San Marcos ran into a hot goalie from Yorba Linda and lost 10-5.

The Royals are 6-9 on the season.

